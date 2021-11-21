IoTeX (IOTX) Trading Down 17.3% Over Last Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. IoTeX has a market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $167.01 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.54 or 0.00360524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00047354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.40 or 0.00218474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00087883 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011486 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars.

