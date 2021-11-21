iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after buying an additional 126,196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 420.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,277,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

IRTC stock opened at $100.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.32.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

