IRISnet Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $143.27 million and $19.84 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00070426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00075701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00090431 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,317.38 or 0.07289241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,146.74 or 0.99860272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,048,553,724 coins and its circulating supply is 1,152,916,914 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

