Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Spark I in the second quarter valued at $1,998,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Iron Spark I in the second quarter valued at $7,645,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Iron Spark I in the second quarter valued at $2,237,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Iron Spark I in the second quarter valued at $4,990,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Spark I in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISAA remained flat at $$10.06 during midday trading on Friday. 90,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,138. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99. Iron Spark I has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

