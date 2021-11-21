iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Position Boosted by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000.

Shares of USHY opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42.

