iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 7.8% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

