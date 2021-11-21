iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lowered by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of HYA Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Compton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 481,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 175,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.