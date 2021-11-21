iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 2.4% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HYA Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $209,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,966.0% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 144,324 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,910,000.

IUSV stock opened at $74.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.97. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

