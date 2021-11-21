iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 1.7% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $77.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.28. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

