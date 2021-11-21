iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,412 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $102,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 641,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,425,000 after purchasing an additional 53,714 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $105.18. 839,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.87 and its 200-day moving average is $104.70. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

