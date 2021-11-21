iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137,402 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 5.0% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

