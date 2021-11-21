iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Short Interest Down 17.3% in October

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the October 14th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QAT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 450.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of QAT stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34.

