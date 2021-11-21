iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Reduced by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.4% of Renasant Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 26,022 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000.
NASDAQ DVY opened at $118.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.35. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $92.04 and a 1 year high of $124.34.
About iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
