iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 3.8% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $286.44 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $213.22 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

