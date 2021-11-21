iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Renasant Bank’s Largest Position

Renasant Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 4.2% of Renasant Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000.

IVW stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.81. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.97 and a 12 month high of $84.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

