iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. B B H & B Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after buying an additional 1,251,938 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $151.56 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $122.22 and a one year high of $155.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.64.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

