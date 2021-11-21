iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,264 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 9.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $79,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $116.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.88. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $83.23 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

