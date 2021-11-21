iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Stock Position Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 5.15% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $130,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

IYG stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.74. 75,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,932. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.02. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $136.07 and a 1-year high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

