Ispolink Trading Down 21.7% Over Last 7 Days (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ispolink has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $23.07 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ispolink

Ispolink is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,486,093,819 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

