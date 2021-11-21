ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITVPY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ITV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

ITV stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. ITV has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

