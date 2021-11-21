J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.73.

JSAIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

JSAIY stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 3.67%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

