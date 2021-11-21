Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates comprises approximately 6.4% of HYA Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HYA Advisors Inc owned 0.13% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $15,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after purchasing an additional 313,011 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,187,000 after acquiring an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,386,000 after acquiring an additional 21,604 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,971,000 after acquiring an additional 278,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,367,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,596,000 after acquiring an additional 148,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $153.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

