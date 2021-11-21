Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 887,534 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,294,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887,534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 0.8% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 3.37% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $185,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 403.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,879. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $85.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.30.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

