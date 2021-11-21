Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100,008 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 51,708 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $117,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,322,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,265,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,592 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.04.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,207,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,625,975. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $237.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.73.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.