Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 23,495 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,347,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,495 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.20% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $580,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $470.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,349,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,112. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $356.17 and a 52 week high of $472.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $451.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

