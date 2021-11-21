Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 69,663 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,537,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $114,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,076,000 after acquiring an additional 437,721 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,739,000 after acquiring an additional 476,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,545,709 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

