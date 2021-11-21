Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,269,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635,640 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 1.4% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.46% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $321,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.36. 1,253,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,425. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.54. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $81.35 and a 12 month high of $107.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

