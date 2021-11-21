Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,890 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $130,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,865,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,859 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,515.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,177,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,453 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,989,000 after buying an additional 2,092,384 shares in the last quarter.

VONG stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.45. The company had a trading volume of 305,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,042. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.13. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $57.61 and a twelve month high of $79.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

