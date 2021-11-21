Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $113.44 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 43,048 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Verizon Communications worth $113,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,072,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,669,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $50.67 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.