Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $117.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,911 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $117,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 126,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after buying an additional 67,176 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,665,000 after buying an additional 2,671,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter.

VONV traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.95. 228,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,415. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

