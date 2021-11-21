Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $122.03 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,347 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $122,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $108.86. 1,215,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,906. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.13 and its 200 day moving average is $106.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $111.14.

