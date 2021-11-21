Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $167.44 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,292,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,114 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $167,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFV traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,318 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

