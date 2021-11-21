Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $180.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,813,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482,212 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $180,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,566,000 after buying an additional 54,390,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,891,000 after buying an additional 11,254,844 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,002.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,761,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,911,000 after buying an additional 7,511,132 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,878,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,229,000.

GOVT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.48. 3,724,636 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.