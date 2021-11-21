Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,932,680 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,734 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $544,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $343.11. 21,942,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,673,373. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $208.16 and a one year high of $345.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Griffin Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.27.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

