Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $194,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.06. 2,422,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,907. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.65. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $223.94 and a 52-week high of $310.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

