Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 138,497 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,277,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,497 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 2.54% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $127,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,075,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 160,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000.

Shares of IEUR stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $58.60. 368,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,092. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $60.11.

