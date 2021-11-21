Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 206,262 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,664,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,262 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.23% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $195,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,353 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,788,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,616,000 after acquiring an additional 563,086 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,989 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,279. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.40. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $54.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

