Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $130,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $15.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,999.05. 988,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,168. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,856.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,693.43. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,386 shares of company stock worth $501,771,069. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.