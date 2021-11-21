Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 347,680 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,506,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347,680 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 2.51% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $127,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXJ. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,264,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,286,000 after acquiring an additional 786,109 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,351,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 514,399 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,542,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 212,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after purchasing an additional 36,321 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AAXJ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.64. 588,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,082. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.00. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

