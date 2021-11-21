Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the October 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Japan Real Estate Investment stock remained flat at $$5,600.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5,600.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,600.00. Japan Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $4,777.00 and a twelve month high of $5,600.00.
About Japan Real Estate Investment
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.