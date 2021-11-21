Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the October 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Japan Real Estate Investment stock remained flat at $$5,600.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5,600.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,600.00. Japan Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $4,777.00 and a twelve month high of $5,600.00.

Get Japan Real Estate Investment alerts:

About Japan Real Estate Investment

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.