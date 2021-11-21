Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Up 37.5% in October

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the October 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JRONY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $43.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

