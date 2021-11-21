Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Up 37.5% in October

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the October 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JRONY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $43.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

