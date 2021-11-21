Jetcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $106,782.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Jetcoin has a market cap of $586,003.02 and approximately $106,782.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00047233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.67 or 0.00223491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00087831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.