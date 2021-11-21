Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,523 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $173,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 126,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,620,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,041,708. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $142.86 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $428.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

