Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Boosted by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.1% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Amundi bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after buying an additional 2,197,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,031,000 after buying an additional 1,741,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,701,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

JNJ stock opened at $162.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $142.86 and a one year high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

