Juggernaut (JGN) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Juggernaut has a market cap of $42.37 million and $3.41 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00001856 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00047985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.78 or 0.00221463 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00088098 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.