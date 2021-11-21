Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,457 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of Jumia Technologies worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JMIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE JMIA opened at $14.09 on Friday. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

