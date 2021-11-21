JUST Market Capitalization Reaches $174.99 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0774 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $174.99 million and $213.56 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00070217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00073661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00090470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.54 or 0.07203788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,573.17 or 0.99661372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

