JustBet Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 21st. JustBet has a total market cap of $798,735.50 and $7,869.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00073958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00090658 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,152.13 or 0.07232565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,498.34 or 1.00156030 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

