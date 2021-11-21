JustBet Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One JustBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a market capitalization of $914,348.99 and $6,000.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00070426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00075701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00090431 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,317.38 or 0.07289241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,146.74 or 0.99860272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

