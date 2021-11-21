Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Short Interest Update

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 717,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the October 14th total of 588,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,170.0 days.
Shares of Kakaku.com stock remained flat at $$31.03 during trading hours on Friday. Kakaku.com has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63.
About Kakaku.com
